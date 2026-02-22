What The Colorado Rockies Are Quietly Prioritizing in Bullpen Roles
The Colorado Rockies overhauled a big chunk of their front office this offseason. With those changes, the organization is hoping the franchise can shift into a brighter future.
The Rockies have to improve in multiple areas for that to happen, though. Paul DePodesta, the new president of baseball operations, understands this. In fact, a major focus for him this offseason was the pitching staff.
It is not easy to succeed at Coors Field as a pitcher. The ball flies, and the altitude makes it a tough environment to pitch in. However, if Colorado is going to start winning, they need pitchers who can perform well at home.
With that said, Colorado does seem to have a type in the bullpen.
Colorado Needs Pitchers to Limit Home Runs
The easy answer in Colorado is to use a bunch of pitchers that keep the ball in the yard. It seems very simple, but sometimes the right answer is the simplest answer. If Colorado can keep the ball in the yard, their pitching staff will have a lot more success.
Last year, the Rockies allowed 251 home runs. That was the most in the MLB by a large margin. Lowering that number is going to be key. But how can Colorado accomplish this?
One answer is weaker contact.
Juan Mejia, for example, was in the 99th percentile last season in average exit velocity. Because of this, he allowed just six home runs in 55 appearances. Jimmy Herget is the same way. He allowed just six home runs last year, and his average exit velocity allowed was 88.7 mph. Newcomer Brennan Bernardino falls into this category, as well (87th percentile in average exit velocity).
Those three pitchers will force hitters off the barrel, which will limit the home runs. Other pitchers will do it a different way.
Keegan Thompson is a pitcher who throws a lot of offspeed (just 38% fastball). He allowed three home runs in 24 appearances for the Chicago Cubs in 2025. The previous year, Thompson allowed just two homers in 19 appearances. He keeps hitters off balance in the box, and that helps him limit the long ball.
Victor Vodnik and Seth Halvorsen both did a pretty good job keeping the ball in the yard last year. However, they attack with the fastball. But they are both well above the Major League average in fastball velocity. Vodnik finished 2025 in the 97th percentile in average velocity, while Halvorsen was in the 100th percentile.
One player who has to make the 26-man roster thanks to the Rule-5 draft is RJ Petit. It is yet to be seen what kind of pitcher Petit will be in the big leagues. But he allowed just four home runs in 47 appearances across two levels last season. His arsenal of pitches should fit Coors Field nicely. That arsenal includes three above-average pitches, according to scout grades.
It is a simple answer, but limiting home runs is going to be key in 2026. And the good news is that it looks like the Rockies are building a bullpen that does just that.