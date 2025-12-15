Rockies Kyle Freeland Leads Franchise in All-Time Starting Pitching by Key Stat
Recent years have been incredibly disappointing for the Colorado Rockies, and this past season followed suit. The franchise had a historic season in all the wrong ways, and much of its woes can be attributed to its struggling pitching staff.
As grim as things may seem for the ball club, there are some positive aspects that they can hold onto. Between rising starters and loyal players, the Rockies haven't been completely without hope. Here, we take a look at Colorado's top five all-time starting pitchers based on bWAR using baseball-reference.com.
While these statistics do not stack up well against many other teams in the league, they are certainly worth examining and offer appreciation for the players who have stuck around to boost morale and team performance.
5. Germán Márquez (14.8 bWAR)
Germán Márquez has remained a loyal player for Colorado over the years. He made his debut on Sept. 8, 2016, and has been with the franchise ever since. During his 2025 campaign, he posted a 6.70 ERA, striking out 83 batters across 126.1 innings pitched for 26 starts. Throughout his career, his overall ERA sits at 4.67.
The right-hander currently sits just below Kyle Freeland in pitching stats; he has been one of the Rockies' most valuable assets over the years. He has made his love for Colorado rather clear, so fans are hoping that he will remain with the ball club in years to come.
4. Jorge De La Rosa (15.5 bWAR)
Southpaw Jorge De La Rosa kicked off his journey in the Major Leagues after making his debut with the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 14, 2004. Over the years, he has undergone a series of trades, but in April 2008, he was shipped to the Rockies, where he spent nine years.
While in Colorado, he owned a 4.35 ERA and 985 strikeouts across 1141.1 innings pitched for 200 starts. After the 2016 season, he landed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, followed by the Chicago Cubs.
3. Aaron Cook (17.1 bWAR)
Aaron Cook began his career with Colorado, which picked him No. 70 overall in the second round of the 1997 MLB draft. His debut arrived on Aug. 10, 2002, leading to a 10-year stint with the Rockies. During that time, he recorded a 4.53 ERA and 558 strikeouts through 1312.1 innings pitched across 206 starts.
Once 2012 rolled around, Cook found himself signing with the Boston Red Sox to round out his professional career. While with the Red Sox, he logged a 5.65 ERA through 94.0 innings pitched through 18 starts.
2. Ubaldo Jiménez (18.9 bWAR)
Right-hander Ubaldo Jiménez made his MLB debut with the Rockies on Sept. 26, 2006. During his rookie year, he recorded a 3.52 ERA and three strikeouts in 7.2 innings pitched through one start. Given the date of his debut, he wasn't expected to see much field time, but he started to gain more experience during his second year and beyond.
Jiménez spent six years with Colorado before making his way to the Cleveland Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles. However, while with the Rockies, he recorded a 3.66 ERA and 773 strikeouts across 851.0 innings pitched in 137 starts.
His retirement came after the 2017 season, finishing his professional career with an overall 4.34 ERA and in 1870.0 innings pitched across 315 starts.
1. Kyle Freeland (19.2 bWAR)
Unsurprisingly, Kyle Freeland comes in at No. 1. With a 4.54 ERA through 1260.1 innings pitched and 944 strikeouts through 231 career starts, he has been one of the most productive players in franchise history. Having spent nine seasons with the Rockies, he has cemented himself as a leading force on the field.
In 2014, Colorado drafted him eighth overall in the first round, making his debut a few years later on April 7, 2017. It didn't take long for things to start heating up for the starter — his prowess on the mound became apparent early on. If the Rockies can retain him for a few more seasons, they will have an opportunity to redeem themselves after such a disastrous campaign.