Why MLB Insider Believes Rockies Will Step in Right Direction in 2026
There's no secret: the Colorado Rockies were the worst team in Major League Baseball in 2025. Not a lot went right for the Rockies, as they finished with a 43-119 record and held a team ERA of 5.97, the league's worst.
The Rockies have yet to sign a free agent this offseason, but have moved on from the likes of German Marquez, Orlando Arcia, Kyle Farmer, and Michael Toglia. They also traded away relief pitcher Ryan Rolison to the Atlanta Braves, leaving the roster looking similar to 2025's on the first day of 2026.
However, even with all the negatives for the Rockies, it's only up from here. While it's uncertain how quickly they'll turn things around to being competitive again, things are projected to move in the right direction, according to MLB.com's Rockies beat writer Thomas Harding.
Rockies Projected for Improvement
"Anything different from the 43-119 record last season will be welcome, but no one in their right mind will expect a total turnaround. But a franchise that had become stagnant since going to the postseason in 2017 and 2018 has embraced change," Harding wrote.
"A total turnover of the Major League pitching leadership includes a pitching coach who was involved in calling pitches from the dugout last year: Alon Leichman from the Marlins. Teaching and planning promises to be more advanced, and manager Warren Schaeffer plans to bring an energetic mindset."
A miracle would have to happen for the Rockies to turn the franchise into a contender in 2026, but since we live in reality, it's likely they'll bottom out in the NL West by the end of the regular season.
But just because things look bleak doesn't mean all around improvements can't be made. Young hitters Ezequiel Tovar, Hunter Goodman, and Brenton Doyle are all players to watch to lead the offense this season, as the pitching staff looks to stop the bleeding from last season.
Former ninth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Chase Dollander, stands out as a player who is bound for improvement in 2026. His rookie season wasn't successful whatsoever, posting a 2-12 record with a 6.52 ERA, but posting a 3.11 ERA in two years in the minors shows he's a better pitcher than what was seen in 2025.
Competing in a division alongside the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, and San Francisco Giants is already tough enough, but finding a way not to lose 100 games this season is unfortunately a step in the right direction for a struggling Rockies franchise.