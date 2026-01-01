Three Things Colorado Rockies Fans Should be Excited About in 2026
No doubt about it, 2025 was a challenging year for the Colorado Rockies. It was the franchise's worst in history, but it didn't quite make it to the level of being the worst in MLB history. Unfortunately, it got way too close for comfort for achieving that record, though.
Now, after one of the toughest seasons, Rockies fans finally have some things to be hopeful for as the 2026 campaign approaches. From a new president of baseball operations, promising young talent and hopefully strategic roster building, there are some storylines building to give hope.
A New Direction and a Fresh Front Office
Likely the biggest offer of optimism in Denver is the club's new leadership in the front office. The Rockies made a significant move when they brought in a completely fresh perspective in Paul DePodesta as president of baseball operations.
Compile that with a revamped leadership team tasked with reshaping the organization's long-term trajectory, and it should amount to a total revamp. The hope of a shift in direction goes along with an emphasis on player evaluation, development, and new analytical decision-making.
DePodesta's presence should signal that the club is finally ready to be serious about building a sustainable team and doing it with some forethought and intelligence. Clarity about the team's future, coupled with proactive roster moves and a clearer identity, should give fans renewed hope.
Breakout Potential from Young Talent
Even though the 2025 season didn't deliver the results everyone longed for, the Rockies' system is starting to show signs of life in its young talent. Several players are expected to take significant steps forward next season.
Beginning with the obvious, Charlie Condon is a rising star. He is widely discussed as a potential breakout candidate who could make a significant impact. He has the tools and now just needs the opportunity to establish himself at the Major League level.
Other players are stepping up as well. Zac Veen has shown brilliance with raw power and an outfield presence that is drawing attention. Kyle Karros debuted in 2025, playing in 43 games. He can provide some defensive strength at third base.
It may be years away, but fans have to be excited about watching 2025 first-round pick Ethan Holliday progress through the ranks as well.
Strategic Roster Building
As of yet, the Rockies have not made any real dramatic moves in the offseason, but there has been an emphasis on building some depth and improving some key areas like pitching.
Through the Rule 5 Draft, Colorado purchased the contracts of three right-handed pitchers: RJ Petit, Luke Taggart, and TJ Shook. The club has also signed a few minor league contracts that should build depth pieces that have the possibility of playing a role in 2026.
Spring Training should tell the tale for the team and provide insight as to how many of their prospects could be ready for a debut in the coming season.
The offseason isn't over either. There are several potential additions that could happen through free agency and trades. Rockies fans will be watching intently to see if and when these moves become a reality and if they will translate into a more competitive roster on the field.
Looking Ahead With Hope
Fans may have to wait a few more years to see quantitative changes and measurable success. These three storylines should at least give reason to follow the game with a renewed interest.
Whether it is just watching young prospects develop or simply seeing how the new front office reshapes the franchise, Denver has plenty of reasons to cheer for baseball as it makes its return to Coors Field.