Why This Rockies Pitcher’s Coors Field Stats Were a Total Disaster
The Colorado Rockies had an extremely difficult 2025 season, and much of their inconsistency came from their pitching staff. Pitching at Coors Field is one of the most difficult things any MLB arm can do, as it is obviously the most hitter-friendly park in the sport due to its height above sea level.
While this makes for a productive offense year in and year out, the pitching has just not been able to find its way as of yet.
11 different Major League teams hit their longest home run in Coors Field this past season, which is by far the most of any stadium around the league, and indicates how much the ball truly carries in these types of conditions.
This can really get in the way of younger arms developing quickly, as they have to not only handle the normal competition difference between Triple-A and the MLB, but also the carry that occurs on pretty much any ball put into the air.
Rookie Chase Dollander experienced this quite a bit in 2025 as he was trying to put together a strong first season, and unfortunately, Coors Field got the better of him.
What Did Dollander's Splits Look Like at Coors Field vs. Away Games?
When comparing Dollander's numbers at Coors vs. anywhere else, it is abundantly clear that his home stadium played a massive factor in his difficult rookie campaign. In 11 home games, he allowed opponents to slash .337/.417/.577 with 12 home runs, nine doubles, 35 strikeouts and 25 walks. In 10 away appearances, they slashed .200/.297/.324 with six home runs, five doubles, 47 strikeouts and 24 walks.
By the end of the year, he wrapped up with a 9.98 home ERA and 1.978 WHIP, as opposed to a 3.46 road ERA and 1.173 WHIP. Even the strikeout-to-walk ratio suffered, likely just due to overall confidence in the situation, as it was 1.40 at home and 1.96 away. He was able to go deeper into his starts away more often than not as well, pitching 52.0 innings away in 10 starts, and 46.0 in 11 starts at Coors.
This is one of those situations that tends to occur with Rockies' young pitchers, but it is extremely drastic in this case, to the point where he almost looks to be a potential All-Star caliber when cutting out his home numbers.
Hopefully, year two with some new coaches in the fold will help him work on this and find a good solution to bring those metrics at least into a somewhat reasonable range.