Roki Sasaki's Ridiculous Splitter, Triple-Digits Fastball Left MLB Fans in Awe
Roki Sasaki wasted no time impressing MLB fans in his debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday. Sasaki, heralded as one of the best pitchers in the world, struggled a bit with his command but gave fans a glimpse at his staggering arsenal in three innings of work.
First, with adrenaline pumping through his veins pitching in front of his native country's home fans, Sasaki lit up the radar gun. Facing Cubs outfielder Ian Happ in the bottom of the first inning, Sasaki proceeded to hit 99 MPH-plus on each of the first five pitches he threw.
Fans were impressed.
Then, facing a bases-loaded jam with two outs and a 1-2 count, Sasaki struck out Cubs infielder Matt Shaw on a ridiculous breaking ball.
In three innings, Sasaki allowed one earned run, walked five and struck out three batters. Command issues aside, there's absolutely no doubt that Sasaki's arsenal will play at the big-league level.