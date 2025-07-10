Ronald Acuna Jr. Home Run Nearly Catches a Bus in Sacramento
Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a ridiculous home run to towards the grassy knoll in right field at the A's temporary home stadium in Sacramento on Wednesday. Acuna reached a ball way outside the zone and hammered it for what was actually his second home run of the game.
His first was equally impressive for different reasons. First, he hit it a very long way. So far that it left the stadium So far that, hold on, is that a bus? Did he almost hit a bus? I think he almost hit a bus. You should be able to take the bus in Sacramento without having to worry about getting hit by a baseball.
As far as the whole major leaguers playing in a minor league stadium goes, being able to see a bus stop while the broadcast tracks a home run is right up there with grassy knoll in right field.