Ronald Acuña Jr. Outlines How He'll Avoid Injury After Second ACL Tear
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is practically a veteran, having spent seven years in the big leagues before turning 27.
However, just two of those seasons have consisted of more than 119 games. Three have lasted fewer than 100 games as Acuna has battled a myriad of injuries, including a pair of ACL tears.
Braves fans will start 2025 holding their breath, but Acuna said via ESPN's Alden Gonzalez in a piece published Friday morning that he has a plan to reduce his injury risk.
"I'd rather steal 30 (bases) and play the whole season as opposed to trying to steal 70, injuring myself and missing the whole year," Acuna said in Spanish.
Acuna swiped 37 bases in 2019, his first All-Star season. Then, aided by favorable rule changes in 2023, he stole 73 bags en route to the National League MVP award.
He was on pace to steal 52 before tearing his ACL last May.
"I know the type of player I can be," Acuna said. "I still don't feel like I've gotten to, like, my prime-prime. The most important thing is health."