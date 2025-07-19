Ronald Acuna Jr. Wowed Fans With Picture-Perfect Throw to Thwart Yankees' Tag Attempt
The Atlanta Braves hosted the New York Yankees on Friday night as part of MLB's return to action following the All-Star break. It did not take long for Ronald Acuña Jr. to make his mark.
In one of the best defensive highlights of the season thus far, Acuña Jr. fielded a fly ball deep in the right field corner from Cody Bellinger with men on first and second for the Yankees. Jorbit Vivas tagged up from second in an attempt to take third and probably thought he was in the clear with how deep Acuña Jr. had to get to catch the ball.
He was wrong. The Braves' All-Star reared back and unleashed an absolute rocket of a throw to tag Vivas out at third.
Vivas certainly could've shown a bit more hustle but Acuña Jr. couldn't have made a more perfect throw—and without a running start, no less. Right on the money, as they say.
MLB fans could barely believe what they saw and reacted accordingly.