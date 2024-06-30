Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Shows Off Speed By Legging Out Triple in Just 11 Seconds
Bobby Witt Jr. is the fastest player in baseball.
The Kansas City Royals' star shortstop provided further evidence of that on Sunday, showcasing his blazing speed as he legged out a triple in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
After lacing a grounder down the third base line, Witt didn't hesitate to try and stretch a two-bagger into a triple. Most players wouldn't have been able to secure the extra base, but the 24-year-old was flying around the base paths, reaching third in 11.06 seconds.
Needless to say, the Guardians didn't have much of a chance of throwing him out at that pace.
The RBI triple was Witt's third hit in three trips to the plate on Sunday, and he delivered yet again for Kansas City. Vinnie Pasquantino was able to score Witt via an RBI single shortly after, giving the Royals a 4–0 lead.
The aggressive baserunning from the soon-to-be All-Star has been a weapon all season long. Witt's average sprint speed of 30.5 feet per second leads MLB and has helped him secure 22 stolen bases on the season, fourth most in the league.