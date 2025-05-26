SI

Royals Prospect Jac Caglianone Has Homered in Four Straight Games Since Triple A Call-Up

The 22-year-old is on an absolute tear with the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Mike Kadlick

Caglianone rounds the bases.
Caglianone rounds the bases. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
It hasn't been the strongest start to the season for the Kansas City Royals, who, despite sitting at 29-25, are in just fourth place in the AL Central as we approach Memorial Day. There is some reason for optimism, however, thanks to a rising star in their farm system: first baseman Jac Caglianone.

A 22-year-old prospect out of the University of Florida, Caglianone has been on an absolute tear since being called up to the Triple A Omaha Storm Chasers just one week ago. He's slashing .346/.357/.923 with nine hits and 10 RBI over his first six games and 26 at-bats, and homered for a fifth time on Sunday afternoon against the Salt Lake Bees. It's his fourth consecutive game with a dinger.

Here's a look at the monumental swing:

Caglianone finished Sunday's contest three for five, with two home runs and three RBI in the Storm Chasers' 5-4 extra innings win.

It's only a matter of time before the former Gator gets his shot in the big leagues with Kansas City.

