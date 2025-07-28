Royals Lose All-Star Pitcher for Season With Rotator Cuff Strain
The year 2025 was a good one for Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic—but it appears to have come to a close.
Bubic has strained his left rotator cuff and will be shut down for the rest of the 2025 season, Royals manager Matt Quatraro told reporters Monday afternoon. The news follows an uneven Saturday start where Bubic allowed three earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians.
That loss was unrepresentative of a career year for Bubic, an All-Star who will end '25 with an 8-7 record, 2.55 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings.
"It's an opportunity to get physically better, mentally better," Bubic told Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star. "That's how I approach it. The early part of rehab is usually always the worst. ... but once you get through that phase, at least in my head, you get to have a normal offseason."
Bubic previously underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2023.
His Kansas City squad is currently 52-54—four games back of the American League's final wild-card playoff berth.