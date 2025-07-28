SI

Royals Make Decision on Seth Lugo's Future With Team Ahead of Trade Deadline

Blake Silverman

Seth Lugo is staying put
Seth Lugo is staying put / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Seth Lugo is staying in Kansas City.

According to a Sunday night report from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Royals are finalizing a multi-year extension with Lugo to keep him with the team. He was set to become a free agent after the season, with a player option on the final year of his current deal for next year.

Due to the upcoming free agency, Lugo heard his name in trade rumors ahead of Major League Baseball's July 31 trade deadline, but now inks a deal to stay put as the Royals stand four games behind the American League's final wild card. Kansas City has won five of their last seven games as they aim to make a late-season push.

On the year, the 35-year-old righthander has a 7-5 record in 19 starts with a 2.95 ERA and 99 strikeouts. He made his first All-Star appearance last season and finished second in AL Cy Young Award voting to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. In 2024, Lugo posted a 16-9 record with a 3.00 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 206 1/3 innings while winning his first Gold Glove.

Per MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Lugo's extension with the Royals is expected to be for two years for about $46 million plus a vesting option.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/MLB