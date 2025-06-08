Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino Looked So Confused After Hitting Home Run vs. White Sox
The Kansas City Royals suffered a 4–1 defeat against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, a game in which their bats were largely unable to get anything going.
That comes with the exception of Vinnie Pasquantino, who went 3-for-3 at the plate including a solo home run in the second inning. That home run led to a bit of confusion from Pasquantino, who seemingly lost sight of the ball from the moment it left his bat.
After swinging the bat and launching the baseball out to deep right field, Pasquantino appeared befuddled as he tried to locate the ball and start running the bases. He looked around and even sought some assistance from the dugout before coming to the realization that he'd parked the ball in the bleachers and was free to take off on a home run trot.
Eventually, after a few seconds of chaos, the message got through to Pasquantino that he'd hit a home run. This could've ended much worse for the veteran first baseman had that ball not left the yard, but fortunately for Pasquantino, all he had to do was make sure he touched each base while making his trip around the infield.
Pasquantino's solo shot was the Royals' lone run of the game and his 10th of the season.