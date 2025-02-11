Royals' World Series-Winning Manager Ned Yost Returning to Team With New Role
Former Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost, who led them during their 2015 World Series championship run, will be returning to the team as a senior advisor to the general manager, J.J. Picollo.
Yost worked as the Royals' manager from 2010-19 and was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. He hasn't worked in MLB since the 2019 season.
The Royals look a little bit different than they did 10 years ago on that championship team. Catcher Salvador Perez is the only player from the 2015 team who remains.
The Royals are one of the league's most promising teams right now after they reached the postseason for the first time since '15 last season. Superstar Bobby Witt Jr., who was runner-up in the American League MVP voting behind Aaron Judge, is leading the team to some exciting times. Yost will be able to bring his two-time World Series champion mindset back to the front office.
Yost was the manager for 1,585 games in his 10 years with the Royals, posting a 746-839 record in that stretch. He was the Milwaukee Brewers' manager for six years prior.