Shohei Ohtani Crushes Monster Home Run in First Game vs. Angels, But Dodgers Fall
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani made his name with the Los Angeles Angels from 2018 to '23, winning a pair of MVP awards and establishing himself as one of baseball's truly transcendent talents.
Angels fans, therefore, know intimately the fear Ohtani can inspire when he steps in the batter's box. On Friday night, they were victims of it.
With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning of the Dodgers' first game against the Angels this season—and Ohtani's first against his old team—the Japanese superstar crushed a 455-foot home run to right center that staked his new squad to a 2–0 lead.
Amazingly, the Angels—so often mocked for their failure to win during Ohtani's tenure there—rallied to win. Left fielder Taylor Ward singled in right fielder Jo Adell to put the Angels up 3–2 in the top of the 10th, and closer Carlos Estévez slammed the door on the Dodgers in the bottom of the inning.
The Dodgers, however, remain far ahead of the Angels record-wise—47–31 against their rivals' ledger of 30–45.