Dodgers Teammates Pull Off Hilarious Prank of Shohei Ohtani in Dugout
Not much can shake Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani these days. But for a brief moment Tuesday night, Ohtani's Dodgers teammates got the best of him.
As Ohtani was preparing to step onto the field and prepare for an at-bat during the Dodgers' 7–3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, utility man Miguel Rojas told Ohtani he was pinch-hitting for him. Ohtani looked stunned. It took him a few moments to realize Rojas was just pulling his leg.
Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez witnessed the entire prank and cackled in the dugout.
Ohtani's shocked reaction was, of course, warranted. Rojas is known for his glove—not his bat—and is hitting .261/.320/.435 in 30 games this season. Ohtani, meanwhile, leads all of baseball in batting average (.356), total hits (69) and OPS (1.080).
Ohtani went 2-for-4 on Tuesday night for his 22nd multi-hit game of the season. Nope, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts won't be considering pinch-hitting Rojas for Ohtani anytime soon.