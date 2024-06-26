Shohei Ohtani Got So Distracted Watching His Own Home Run He Almost Missed First Base
Even though Shohei Ohtani, known as a two-way superstar, is limited to just offense this year as he recovers from an elbow surgery keeping him from pitching in 2024, his offense alone is enough to put you in a trance. Even Ohtani was caught staring on Tuesday night.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star Ohtani gave Chicago White Sox pitcher Chris Flexen a tough start to the night, sending his fifth pitch of the game out of the park to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. As he jogged down the base path, Ohtani was looking at the ball's path and almost forgot to step on first base. After moving toward second, he stopped and went back to first base to make sure he made contact.
"Just wasn't quite sure that I stepped on the bag," he said after the game through an interpreter, according to ESPN.
There was good reason for Ohtani to keep his eye on the ball, since it wasn't exactly a no-doubter. The ball went off the bat at 93.8 miles per hour (his slowest hit home run of the year) with a launch angle of 31 degrees according to Statcast data. The hit had an xBA of just .180 and was a home run in only nine of 30 MLB ballparks. It was just the second home run Ohtani has hit on a curveball so far this season.
In addition to leading the National League in home runs, he leads in batting average, is third in RBI, and second in hits.