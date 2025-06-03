Shohei Ohtani’s Latest Crushed Home Run Left Dodger Stadium
The New York Mets experienced the best of both worlds on Monday night at Dodger Stadium. First, they got to witness a moonshot home run from Shohei Ohtani and then they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3, in 10 innings.
The Mets were up 2-0 when Ohtani walked to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, said hello to the umpire and then goodbye to the baseball as he hit his 23rd home run of the season. A ball that was absolutely crushed. It flew over the bullpen in right field and then over the seats behind the bullpen and into the Los Angeles night never to be seen again. Fans in the last row were left looking out into the parking lot as they cheered.
Ohtani is now tied with Cal Raliegh for the most home runs in baseball. He came within a few feet of taking the lead in the bottom of the 9th, but failed to get a walk-off home run and instead had to settle for a game-tying sacrifice fly to send it to extra innings.
Unfortunately for the home team, they gave up two runs in the top of the 10th and lost to the team with the second highest payroll in baseball. At least they were in the stadium to see Ohtani's home run. Even if the ball wasn't.