Shohei Ohtani Sets Record by Smashing Leadoff HR in Dodgers Playoff Matchup vs. Reds
The Dodgers didn't take long to open up the scoring in their National League wild-card round matchup versus the Reds on Tuesday night.
Sitting on a 2–1 count against Cincinnati starting pitcher Hunter Greene, Los Angeles lead-off hitter Shohei Ohtani turned on the fourth pitch of the at-bat—and smoked it to Dodger Stadium's right field seats.
The home run came off the DH's bat at a crisp 117.7 mph, setting a record for the hardest hit dinger off of a 100+ mph pitch in the MLB's Statcast era.
Oh yeah, and it also gave the Dodgers a quick 1–0 lead. Take a look:
What can't Shohei Ohtani do?
L.A. starting pitcher Blake Snell took care of business in the bottom of the first, not allowing a hit and striking out two, helping the Dodgers hold a 1–0 lead through one frame.