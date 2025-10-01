SI

Shohei Ohtani Sets Record by Smashing Leadoff HR in Dodgers Playoff Matchup vs. Reds

Death. Taxes. Shohei Ohtani.

Mike Kadlick

That didn't take long for Ohtani.
That didn't take long for Ohtani. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dodgers didn't take long to open up the scoring in their National League wild-card round matchup versus the Reds on Tuesday night.

Sitting on a 2–1 count against Cincinnati starting pitcher Hunter Greene, Los Angeles lead-off hitter Shohei Ohtani turned on the fourth pitch of the at-bat—and smoked it to Dodger Stadium's right field seats.

The home run came off the DH's bat at a crisp 117.7 mph, setting a record for the hardest hit dinger off of a 100+ mph pitch in the MLB's Statcast era.

Oh yeah, and it also gave the Dodgers a quick 1–0 lead. Take a look:

What can't Shohei Ohtani do?

L.A. starting pitcher Blake Snell took care of business in the bottom of the first, not allowing a hit and striking out two, helping the Dodgers hold a 1–0 lead through one frame.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/MLB