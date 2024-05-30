Shota Imanaga Gives Heartfelt Apology to Manager Craig Counsell for First Poor Outing
Shota Imanaga had the worst start of his MLB career on Wednesday as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs, 10-6. Imagana gave up season-highs of eight hits, seven runs, two home runs and struck out just a single batter. The poor outing doubled his ERA and saddled him with the first official loss of his career.
Imanaga needs to understand this kind of thing happens. Even during his days with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars he had to have had a bad performance or two. Its not like they never lost a game in the NPB. There's no shame in giving up seven runs to a MLB every now and then. Still, he felt pretty bad after the game, going so far as to apologize to the manager.
"I used the past ten days, it was good for recovery," Imagana said through a translator. "I got my training in and I felt good, but unfortunately today it wasn't there and so I want to apologize to Counsell for not having it today."
What Imagana has to understand is that Craig Counsell has been a big league manager for nearly a decade. He's managed more than 1,300 games and yesterday was his 625th career loss. He's seen plenty of bad pitching performances in his day. He was there when Josh Hader, one of the best relievers in baseball, gave up three runs to blow a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth in the 2019 Wild Card.
The point is, Imagana does not need to apologize for one bad game in May unless Counsell was personally thanking him for each previous quality start this year like his life had depended on them. Just be ready to go again in four or five days and no one will ever speak of this again. It's a tiny footnote in what should be a long MLB career.