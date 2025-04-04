Slumping Reds Tie Peculiar All-Time MLB Record With Another 1–0 Loss
For the last three days, one run has been enough to defeat the Cincinnati Reds. And that's exactly what has happened.
Yes indeed, the Reds have lost their last three games by a score of exactly 1–0, falling 1–0 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday and Wednesday, and opening a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers with another 1–0 loss on Thursday.
According to Stathead, the Reds are the sixth team in MLB history to lose three consecutive games by a score of exactly 1–0, and the first since 1960. The others? The 1908 Brooklyn Superbas, the 1909 St. Louis Browns, the 1909 Washington Nationals, the 1917 Pittsburgh Pirates and the 1960 Philadelphia Phillies.
“They’re trying their [tails] off. Maybe too hard," Reds manager Terry Francona said after the game [via Charlie Goldsmith]. "They’re fighting. We’re not going to have a situation where it’s ‘us’ when we win and ‘they’ when we lose. We’ll do this together. We’ll figure it out together. Nobody is happy about what’s happened the last three games. We’ll figure it out together. I feel strongly about that."
Through seven games, the Reds are 2–5 and sit tied for last place in the NL Central with the Pittsburgh Pirates. They have scored 24 total runs in those seven contests, although over half of that offensive production occurred in a 14–3 win over the Rangers on Monday.
The Reds return to the diamond Friday for a rematch against the Brewers in hopes to plate at least one run. Or perhaps it will be Groundhog Day yet again at American Family Field.