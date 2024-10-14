An Actual Snake Invaded the Dodgers' Dugout in Game 2 of NLCS vs. Mets
Game 2 is just not going the Los Angeles Dodgers' way.
The Dodgers quickly fell behind 6–0 to the New York Mets on Monday in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. To make matters worse, the team found a snake in its dugout during a break between innings.
After reliever Brent Honeywell finished off the Mets in the top of the fifth inning, he headed for the team's dugout. As he was about to step down into it, he pointed to the ground and a snake could be seen slithering on the top step. No, Padres fans, it wasn't Dave Roberts.
Yeah that's pretty unsettling. Dodger Stadium is pretty old but you'd figure they could keep the local snake population at bay.
A home run by Francisco Lindor to lead off the game and a second-inning grand slam by Mark Vientos gave the Mets five of their six runs. Sean Manaea did the rest, cruising through five innings allowing two hits and one run, which came on a Max Muncy home run.
The Dodgers are going to need that slithering reptile to turn into a rally snake if they don't want to lose home field advantage in the series.