SI

Jack Nicholson Rocked Sweet Yankees Hat While Nailing Adam Sandler Intro at 'SNL 50'

Andy Nesbitt

Jack Nicholson nailed this.
Jack Nicholson nailed this. / @NBC
In this story:

Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special live show on Sunday night that had all the big names sitting in the crowd and also performing on the historic stages that have produced so many unforgettable moments over the years.

One of the biggest surprises of the night came when the legendary Jack Nicholson made an appearance. The 87-year-old actor, who doesn't make many public appearances these days, wore a sweet Yankees hat while introducing Adam Sandler.

This was great to see from the longtime Yankees fan:

Too cool.

More From Around MLB

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB