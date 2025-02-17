Jack Nicholson Rocked Sweet Yankees Hat While Nailing Adam Sandler Intro at 'SNL 50'
Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special live show on Sunday night that had all the big names sitting in the crowd and also performing on the historic stages that have produced so many unforgettable moments over the years.
One of the biggest surprises of the night came when the legendary Jack Nicholson made an appearance. The 87-year-old actor, who doesn't make many public appearances these days, wore a sweet Yankees hat while introducing Adam Sandler.
This was great to see from the longtime Yankees fan:
Too cool.
