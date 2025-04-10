Spencer Strider Dominates in Rehab Start Ahead of Return to Braves
The Atlanta Braves are off to a slow start to the 2025 MLB season, having won just two of their first 11 games, but reinforcements could be arriving soon.
Former All-Star starting pitcher Spencer Strider was making a rehab start at Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and he was absolutely dialed in on the mound. Strider threw 90 pitches across 5 1/3 innings and struck out 13 of the 21 batters he faced in the game. He ended up surrendering one run on three hits and walking two batters while fanning 13 in a dominant outing in the minors.
It's possible that will be Strider's final ramp-up game ahead of his season debut for the Braves, who are in dire need of a boost on the mound.
In 2024, Strider threw just nine innings before being shut down and undergoing Tommy John surgery. He was one of MLB's best pitchers in 2023, racking up 20 wins and striking out a league-high 281 batters across 186 2/3 innings. He maintained a solid 3.86 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 32 starts.
A few weeks into the 2025 season, Braves starters not named Spencer Schwellenbach have struggled, including reigning Cy Young Chris Sale. Apart from Schwellenbach, no one in the starting rotation has an ERA below 4.00.
Getting Strider back will be crucial for Atlanta as they look to curb their poor start and get back on track to push for the postseason. Based on his latest outing at Triple-A Gwinnett, he looks more than ready to get back to facing big-league hitters.