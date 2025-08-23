Squirrel Briefly Holds Up Play During Red Sox-Yankees Game
The rivalry between the Red Sox and Yankees is among the most famous in world sport—and apparently it is so famous it is even recognized by rodents.
During Friday's game between Boston and New York, a squirrel briefly interrupted play at Yankee Stadium. The one-minute delay took place in the top of the fourth inning, with Red Sox right fielder Jhostynxon Garcia facing a full count against Yankees pitcher Max Fried in a scoreless contest.
The squirrel, as YES Network's announcers pointed out, ran right over Garcia's foot before making his way to the pitcher's mound to cheers from the crowd. An annoyed-looking Fried stepped off as the rodent scampered out of harm's way.
Fried wound up walking Garcia, although he escaped the inning unscathed, the squirrel delay having passed.
As New York announcer Michael Kay alluded to, this squirrel would not be the first to grace the Yankees with its presence.