St. Louis Natives Jayson Tatum, Matthew Tkachuk Throw First Pitch at Cardinals Game

Matthew Tkachuk and Jayson Tatum throw the first pitch at Busch Stadium before the St. Louis Cardinals host the Los Angeles Dodgers. / Screenshot via Bally Sports on X
The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the National League, entering play on Sunday just four games out of the league's final wild-card spot.

Perhaps in order to bring some championship energy around Busch Stadium ahead of their clash against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cardinals invited a pair of recent championship-winning athletes to throw out the game's ceremonial first pitch.

On the mound and wearing St. Louis gear for the first pitch were none other than Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk—St. Louis natives and former classmates at Chaminade High School.

Tatum and Tkachuk threw their first pitches in synchronization before exchanging a high five and walking off the mound.

Tatum is fresh off winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and he helped lead the Celtics to an NBA title during the 2023-24 season. As for Tkachuk, he played a crucial role in the Panthers winning the franchise's first Stanley Cup.

