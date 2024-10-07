Steven Kwan's Controversial Diving Catch Sparked Debate Among MLB Fans
Steven Kwan made a spectacular diving catch in center field to preserve the Cleveland Guardians' scoreless tie against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the ALDS. Only, not everyone was convinced he actually made the catch.
After a line drive off the bat of Wenceel Perez went out to center field, Kwan pursued the baseball and dove forward in order to make the play. Kwan managed to get his glove in between the ball and the grass while making a stunning diving catch for the final out of the inning. Some felt that he actually trapped the ball, however.
It's incredibly difficult to determine on the replay whether or not the ball touches the grass before entering Kwan's mitt. Even the announcers were at a loss, clearly unable to decipher whether it was a catch or a trap. Replay review ultimately determined that it was a catch, which ended the inning and preserved the scoreless tie.
The Tigers left two runners on as a result of Kwan's diving play, though there were many fans who felt that it should've been a base hit for Detroit.