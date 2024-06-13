Struggling Braves Slump to Rare Losing Streak Not Seen in Seven Years
The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a slump that is unprecedented for the team's current core.
Atlanta lost its fifth straight game Wednesday, falling 4–2 to the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. It's the first time the Braves have lost five straight games since September 2017, the final season before Atlanta began its current streak of winning six consecutive NL East division titles from '18 to '23.
The Braves have been outscored 25–11 during their current skid, which began with a 2–1 loss to the Washington Nationals on June 7. In September 2017—the final month of Ozzie Albies's rookie season—the Braves lost six straight games to the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.
Atlanta going six-plus full seasons and 934 regular-season games between five-game losing streaks is quite the accomplishment.
For reference, there have been 37 streaks of five straight losses or worse in the big leagues this season. Twenty of MLB's 30 teams have lost five or more consecutive games already this year, and the lowly Chicago White Sox have plummeted to four different skids of at least five games in 2024.
After the loss to Baltimore, Atlanta dropped to 35–30 on the season and 10 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.
The Braves will try to snap their skid Thursday in the series finale against Baltimore.