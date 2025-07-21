Tarik Skubal Put on an Absolute Show in 11-Strikeout 'Sunday Night Baseball' Performance
The Detroit Tigers limped out of the gate following this week's All-Star break, dropping its first two games at the Texas Rangers by a combined score of 6–1. The first-place team had struggled entering the break as well, dropping four consecutive games to the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners before the break. With Sunday night's game featured on the national ESPN broadcast, the Tigers handed the ball to Tarik Skubal for his first start since he toed the rubber to begin the All-Star Game on Tuesday.
Detroit's ace didn't disappoint.
Skubal had some of his best stuff, striking out 11 Rangers across 6.2 innings, allowing four hits but no walks. After he departed in the bottom of the seventh inning, with two runners on base and 105 pitches under his belt, the Tigers surrendered their only run of the game on a wild pitch by reliever Tyler Holton—an unearned run to Skubal's ledger that nevertheless stripped him of his ability to pick up the win. Detroit would respond in the next frame, taking a 2–1 lead on a Matt Vierling RBI single that would stand up, as Holton and Will Vest combined to close out the rest of the game.
Skubal had struggled a bit in his last outing before the break, allowing four earned runs in five innings in a 12–3 Tigers loss to the Mariners. He wasn't sharp in his All-Star Game start either, allowing two runs in his one inning of work.
Sunday's game showed just how nasty Skubal is at his best, though, and fans tuning in to the national broadcast were as blown away as the 11 Texas batters he fanned on the day. The stats back up just how dominant he's been as well.
The Tigers move to 60–40 on the season with the win, and are the first team in baseball to reach the 60-win mark.