Tarik Skubal Had Great Reaction After Finishing Complete Game With a 102-MPH Strike

Andy Nesbitt

The Tigers' ace finished off his complete game in style Sunday.
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal had himself quite a Sunday as he needed just 94 pitches to pick up a complete-game, 5–0, victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

And he ended it in style as he picked up his 13th strikeout with a remarkable 102.6-MPH fastball that Gabriel Arias whiffed on.

Skubal, who dropped his ERA to 2.49 in the win, got out the first 15 batters he faced in the game. The heater that he ended the day with was just ridiculous. Even Skubal seemed to be impressed with his final strike, as he took a second to soak it in before celebrating with his catcher.

Here's how that played out:

What's even more wild about that pitch is that it was the fastest of his career. Look at these numbers from ESPN's Jeff Passan:

Not a bad Sunday, indeed.

The Tigers improved to 34-20 with the win and sit atop the AL Central.

