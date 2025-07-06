SI

Tarik Skubal Made History With Another Dominant Start

Ryan Phillips

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is 10-2 with a 2.02 ERA during the 2025 MLB season.
Tarik Skubal was dealing on Sunday and he joined some lofty company with his outing.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner was on the mound against the Cleveland Guardians and pitched seven innings and allowed no runs on three hits, with no walks and 10 strikeouts. In doing so, the Detroit Tigers lefty reached a milestone only three other southpaw pitchers have.

With that start, Skubal became the fourth lefty in MLB history to have at least three starts in a single season featuring no runs allowed, no walks allowed, and 10 or more strikeouts. The others? Sandy Koufax in 1965, Randy Johnson in 2004, and Clayton Kershaw in 2015. That's some pretty special company. Two are Hall of Famers and Kershaw will undoubtedly be headed there when he retires.

Skubal is having a remarkable season again in 2025. So far, he's 10–2 with a 2.02 ERA, a 0.81 WHIP and 148 strikeouts in 116 innings. He also leads all MLB pitchers with 4.3 fWAR.

He looks like the favorite to win the AL Cy Young again this season.

