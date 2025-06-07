Tarik Skubal Was So Fired Up by Kerry Carpenter's Game-Saving Robbery
The Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs, who hold the best records in their respective leagues, squared off in a Friday night matchup with Tarik Skubal on the mound. The Comerica Park crowd was treated to a 3-1 victory by their team, but the win did not come without a scare in the top of the eighth. With the Tigers holding a 2-1 advantage, Detroit manager A.J. Hinch pulled Skubal after two Cubs got on base, setting up a battle between reliever Will Vest and Seiya Suzuki.
Suzuki lofted a fly ball to deep right field that may not have had home-run distance but certainly would have driven in the go-ahead run. Kerry Carpenter, though, had other plans and continued the Tigers' sterling defensive night by going up and making the grab while colliding with the fence.
No one was more amped-up by the moment than Skubal, who saw his and the team's victory preserved with the stellar glove work. The reigning American League Cy Young winner is known for his intensity on the mound and it appears that can carry over to the dugout—especially when his decision was still up in the air.