Tarik Skubal Was So Fired Up After This Inning-Ending Strikeout
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal was all sorts of fired up after mowing down Addison Barger for his MLB-leading 171st strikeout of the season—and rightfully so.
Facing a one-out, bases-loaded jam in a 0-0 game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Skubal forced catcher Tyler Heineman into a fielder's choice before making light work of the third baseman Barger, taking him down on four pitches—capped by the 101-mph fastball below to end the inning.
Take a look at the pitch here, which includes Skubal's electric reaction:
Unfortunately, Skubal was pulled after his dominant finish to the sixth inning, and Tigers reliever Will Vest gave up two runs in the bottom of the eighth as Toronto took a 2-0 lead.
We'll always have Skubal's reaction, though.
The Blue Jays, winners of their last three, currently hold the best record in MLB at 62-42 while the Tigers—60-45—sit atop the American League Central with an eight-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians.