Tarik Skubal Was So Fired Up After This Inning-Ending Strikeout

The Tigers' ace let out all the emotions.

Mike Kadlick

Tarik Skubal was fired up after this one.
Tarik Skubal was fired up after this one.
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal was all sorts of fired up after mowing down Addison Barger for his MLB-leading 171st strikeout of the season—and rightfully so.

Facing a one-out, bases-loaded jam in a 0-0 game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Skubal forced catcher Tyler Heineman into a fielder's choice before making light work of the third baseman Barger, taking him down on four pitches—capped by the 101-mph fastball below to end the inning.

Take a look at the pitch here, which includes Skubal's electric reaction:

Unfortunately, Skubal was pulled after his dominant finish to the sixth inning, and Tigers reliever Will Vest gave up two runs in the bottom of the eighth as Toronto took a 2-0 lead.

We'll always have Skubal's reaction, though.

The Blue Jays, winners of their last three, currently hold the best record in MLB at 62-42 while the Tigers—60-45—sit atop the American League Central with an eight-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

