SI

Teams With the Most Wins in an MLB Season

Nate Cunningham

Derek Jeter and the 1988 Yankees team won 114 games.
Derek Jeter and the 1988 Yankees team won 114 games. / Imagn Images
In this story:

Baseball is a marathon. While the regular season might only be six months, Spring Training and the postseason make the MLB season a near 9-month affair.

Dealing with injuries, slumps, travel and clubhouse morale are just some of the obstacles facing clubs face over the course of a season.

Hitting the 90-win mark is celebrated, typically because it all but guarantees a team a postseason berth. Hitting 100 wins is usually the sign of a World Series favorite. But some teams in history have managed to go far above and beyond even that mark.

The most successful single-season teams in MLB history didn't just win games—they dominated. These teams didn't have “hot streaks”—instead their entire season is the hot streak.

So let's look back at the teams who cruised through the regular season.

MLB Teams with the Most Wins in a Single Season

Team

Wins

Year

Seattle Mariners

116

2001

Chicago Cubs

116

1906

New York Yankees

114

1998

Los Angeles Dodgers

111

2022

Cleveland Indians

111

1954

New York Yankees

110

1927

Pittsburgh Pirates

110

1909

Baltimore Orioles

109

1969

New York Yankees

109

1961

Boston Red Sox

108

2018

New York Mets

108

1986

Cincinnati Reds

108

1975

Baltimore Orioles

108

1970

2001 Seattle Mariners – 116 Wins

In Ichiro's rookie season, the Mariners tied the 1906 Cubs' 116-win mark. Ichiro doubled as both the American League MVP and Rookie of the Year, hitting .350 and stealing 56 bases (both league highs). Bret Boone drove in a team-high 141 runs and four different Mariners hit over .300.

Four Seattle pitchers earned at least 15 wins, highlighted by Jamie Moyer and Freddy Garcia, who combined to throw 448 innings.

The M's couldn't keep things rolling for long in the postseason, losing to the Yankees in the ALCS.

1906 Chicago Cubs – 116 Wins

The Cubs would win the World Series in 1907 and 1908, but the 1906 team is considered one of the best in the history of the franchise. Chicago had excellent pitching and defense, which led the way to a .763 winning percentage. Mordecai 'Three Finger' Brown was the team's ace, who won 26 games with a 1.04 ERA.

1998 New York Yankees – 114 Wins

The 1998 Yankees are regarded as one of the greatest teams in MLB history. New York had plenty of depth and talent, with Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams and Paul O'Neill leading the lineup. On the mound, the Yankees trotted out Andy Pettite, David Wells and David Cone (two of whom finished in the top four of the Cy Young voting).

Then, of course, opposing teams had to deal with Mariano Rivera in the ninth inning. Rivera was dominant all season long, posting 36 saves with a 1.91 ERA.

The Yankees were just as dominant in the postseason as they were in the regular season. New York went 11–2 and swept San Diego in the World Series.

2022 Los Angeles Dodgers – 111 Wins

The 2022 Dodgers led MLB in ERA and runs scored, which is typically a good formula for winning games. That's precisely what Los Angeles did, racking up a franchise-record 111 of them.

Four Los Angeles starters (Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin) won double-digit games and pitched to a sub-3.00 ERA. Five different hitters drove in at least 80 runs.

But it didn't end well for the Dodgers. Despite dominating the statistics, Los Angeles lost to rival San Diego in the NLDS. It was a stunning upset that put a serious mar on an otherwise great season.

1954 Cleveland Indians – 111 Wins

Early Wynn and Bob Lemon each won 23 games, Mike Garcia won 19, Larry Doby hit 32 home runs and led the American League with 126 RBIs to help the 1954 Indians break a streak of five straight World Series appearances by the Yankees.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, there was no stopping the Giants in the World Series, which is best known for Willie Mays's incredible over-the-shoulder catch.

Published
Nate Cunningham
NATE CUNNINGHAM

Nathan Cunningham is a writer for Sports Illustrated and Minute Media. Throughout his career, he has written about collegiate sports, NFL Draft, Super Bowl champions, and more. Nathan has also been featured in FanSided and 90Min. Nathan loves colorful uniforms, mascots and fast-break pull-up 3-pointers. He graduated from BYU in 2016 with a degree in journalism.

Home/MLB