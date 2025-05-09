Controversial Call Just Before Braves Walk-Off Earned Terry Francona Ejection
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Atlanta Braves in 11 innings Thursday night off a walk-off single from Drake Baldwin that drove in Ozzie Albies. Just a few batters before the walk-off, the Reds had their final chance at the plate, and if you ask them, they had their opportunity cut short.
Designated hitter Blake Dunn attempted to steal second base and was called out on the field. Cincinnati challenged the call, hoping to have it overturned as they seemed to feel that either Dunn was safe and/or that Braves infielder Albies was blocking the bag.
Albies's knee appeared to overlap the first-base edge of second base as he went to apply the tag. Meanwhile, it looked like Dunn may have overslid and lost contact with the bag at some point. Dunn's helmet flew off, making replay footage somewhat difficult to review with any certainty. To overturn a call, clear and conclusive video evidence is needed.
Reds coaches started dropping like flies after the play. First was the first base coach, Collin Cowgill, who let his displeasure be known after the call. Then, the Reds challenged the call, and upon news of the call standing, manager Terry Francona came out and expressed his negative feelings as well.
See videos of what led to those ejections here:
Francona was ejected, but not after a slightly confusing moment where he didn't actually realize he had been ejected, and the umpire had to walk to the dugout to ask him to leave:
With the loss, Cincinnati fell just below .500 at 19–20, 3.5 games back in the tight NL Central. Atlanta, meanwhile, is 18–19 and 5.5 games back in the NL East.