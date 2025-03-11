Texas Rangers’ Special New Era Hat Pulled From Stores for Mistakenly Being Vulgar
New Era released its special new hats for every MLB team and while they aren't the best looking ones you'll ever see, one team's hat had to be pulled from stores because it looked way to much like a vulgar word.
In case you missed the release, New Era, the official hat of MLB, dropped its Overlap 5950 collection on Monday. The hats have the logo of each team over the team's nickname.
Here's what some of them look like:
The Rangers' hat has a big T over Texas, which makes it looks like it spells out a Spanish slang vulgarity.
The Dallas Morning News shared these details:
In the Rangers’ case, the “T” sat in the middle of “TEXAS” to block out the X and create an inadvertent visual of a Spanish slang vulgarity for women’s breasts. While some other hats in the collection appeared to create other potentially questionable or funny malaprops, the Rangers hat was the only one apparently pulled from the collection.
Here’s a link to an image of the questionably designed hat. MLB officials declined to comment on the issue Monday. Rangers officials were apparently not made aware of the design before it was released, according to a pair of people with knowledge of the situation.
Not great! It's also not the first time New Era has made a mistake like this, as A's fans surely remember.