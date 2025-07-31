Tigers Add Pitcher Charlie Morton From Orioles in Final Seconds Before Trade Deadline
The Tigers landed the 41-year-old starting pitcher before the buzzer went off.
In this story:
One minute before the MLB's trade deadline on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, insider Jon Heyman tweeted that the Tigers were still "working hard" to lock down a starting pitcher. For a moment, it seemed that maybe Detroit ran out of time.
That was until the news dropped that the Tigers landed starting pitcher Charlie Morton from the Orioles, as reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 41-year-old is in his 18th MLB season and now will play for his eighth MLB team.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Published