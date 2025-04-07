Tigers Assistant GM Resigned Following Investigation Into Alleged Workplace Misconduct
Last week, Detroit Tigers assistant GM Sam Menzin suddenly resigned with the team six games into the 2025 MLB campaign. On Monday, Brittany Ghiroli and Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reported Menzin left the organization following an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.
Per The Athletic, two female Tigers employes accused Menzin of sending "unsolicited lewd photos," dating back as far as 2017. The team then launched an investigation, and upon its completion Menzin chose to resign before he could be terminated.
"Upon being made aware of the allegations as to Sam Menzin’s conduct, the club promptly completed an investigation," the franchise said in a statement released to Ghiroli and Stavenhagen. "Before the club could terminate Mr. Menzin, he resigned. This type of behavior is contrary to our standards and has absolutely no place within our organization. We have a positive and safe culture for our colleagues and will continue to emphasize respect, inclusion, and professionalism."
Menzin told The Athletic on Friday that he was seeking a career change and moving to New York to handle "family issues."
Menzin had been with the Tigers for 13 years prior to his resignation. He first joined the organization as a baseball operations intern and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2021.