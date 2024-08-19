SI

Release the Full Beau Brieske Little League World Series Interview

Detroit Tigers pitcher has bizarre, edgy answer to ESPN's question.

Kyle Koster

Jul 27, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Beau Brieske (4) throws during the ninth inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
The Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees descended on Williamsport on Sunday for the MLB Classic, which is one of the most heartwarming and genuinely good days of the sporting year. Each team paid a visit to the Little League World Series ballfields to check out a game and give a bunch of kids the thrill of their young lives. Then the tweens returned the favor, getting all hopped up on sugar and dropping by to see the Major Leaguers play this kids' sport. Just awesome, wholesome stuff all-around, capped by a stunning Detroit comeback that served as their biggest win in a long, long time.

As part of ESPN's presentation the big leaguers were asked a bunch of questions with those answers running throughout the day. Their answers were pretty standard—Aaron Judge liked Michael Jordan growing up and Zack McKinistry's favorite band is Creed—but Tigers reliever Beau Brieske managed to sneak in one of the stranger responses you'll ever see in one of these ITMs by expressing his desire to meet Abraham Lincoln to "pick his brain."

Brieske immediately realized that this might sound bad as soon as he said it but he and every other ballplayer owes those Little Leaguers honesty. ESPN including the answer in the montage was an inspired editorial choice—one that got even better when the Lincoln enthusiast earned a win thanks to a 10th-inning walk-off.

No one in baseball history has ever made a comment like that then secured a win in front of that many kids. Sepcial day. We wouldn't mind seeing the full interview, though. Perhaps there's some other memorable gems in there.

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

