SI

Tigers Catcher Comically Asks Umpire to Check Glove After Pitching in Blowout

Jake Rogers did his job Friday night.

Patrick Andres

Jake Rogers, in his day job as a catcher, rounds third base after a home run against the Nationals.
Jake Rogers, in his day job as a catcher, rounds third base after a home run against the Nationals. / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
In this story:

By no means was Friday a banner day for the Detroit Tigers, who emerged from their series opener against the Seattle Mariners on the wrong side of a blowout 12–3 loss.

However, it was a banner day on a smaller scale for one man: Tigers catcher—or should one say Tigers pitcher—Jake Rogers.

With his team in a nine-run hole in the ninth inning, Rogers took the mound for the third pitching outing of his career. After inducing a groundout from first baseman Donovan Solano and hitting right fielder Luke Raley with a 73 mph fastball, Rogers coaxed third baseman Ben Williamson into a lineout to end the inning.

Fired up, Rogers inquisitively gestured toward an umpire with his glove, implying that he wanted to be checked for foreign substances after his mound success.

Rogers, in addition to his pitching heroics, owns eight RBIs this year. Can you say two-way player?

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB