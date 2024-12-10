Tigers Exec Awkwardly Responds to Reported Interest in Paul Goldschmidt Live on Air
Scott Harris had quite an awkward moment during an appearance on MLB network on Monday.
While being interviewed, the Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations was asked about a report from Jon Morosi that his team was interested in signing free agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. The ensuing discussion was a bit awkward, as Harris was put squarely on the spot.
All things considered, he handled that pretty well.
Here's the original tweet from Morosi:
The Tigers have been looking for first base help and Goldschmidt would make sense. The 37-year-old is a seven-time All-Star, has won five Silver Slugger Awards and four Gold Gloves. He was named National League MVP in 2022, though he hasn't been the same hitter since.
In 2024 for the St. Louis Cardinals, he slashed .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs in 154 games. He had career-lows in batting average (.245) and OPS (.716) and tied a career-high with 173 strikeouts.