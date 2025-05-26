Tigers' Javier Baez Had to Be Held Back After Umpire's Terrible Strike Three Call
Javier Baez really did not like this called third strike from home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi.
During Monday's Memorial Day showdown between the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants, Baez was called out on strikes during the fifth inning on a call he vehemently disagreed with.
Baez began arguing the call with Cuzzi, and it didn't take long for the umpire to eject him from the game. After getting tossed, Baez was fuming, and he could be seen getting held back by a teammate and a coach while he attempted to continue giving Cuzzi a piece of his mind.
Have a look at the chaotic sequence of events:
Baez has every right to be mad about that call. The pitch from Hayden Birdsong was well below the plate, but some decent frame work from catcher Patrick Bailey seems to have left Cuzzi convinced that the curveball caught the corner of the zone.
Baez went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in Monday's game before his ejection. He was replaced in center field by Matt Vierling. The Tigers went on to win the game, 3–1.