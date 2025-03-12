Tigers’ Javier Baez in Weirdest Double Play After Having Ball Thrown Off His Head
Javier Baez was involved in a weird double play and might need to get some ice on his head.
The Detroit Tigers are facing the Tampa Bay Rays in spring training on Wednesday and Detroit's shortstop used his head in the worst way possible. Baez reached on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the first inning, then on the next play he caused some chaos.
Outfielder Riley Green lined a ball up the middle but Rays shortstop Carson Williams made a diving play to catch the ball. He gathered himself and hurled the ball towards first to double up Baez, who was already close to the second base bag.
Baez realized he was cooked and would be doubled off but for some reason decided to jump just as Williams was throwing the ball. Thanks to his hop, the ball nailed Baez in the helmet. He was ruled out.
Video is below.
On replay it looks like it was a jump of frustration from Baez, but the timing made it look like he was trying to block the throw. It's clear he wasn't. Just a weird double play.