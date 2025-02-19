Tigers Players Took Control of Team's Social Account, Sparked Hilarity and Confusion
The Detroit Tigers had picture day at their spring training facility in Lakeland, Fla. on Wednesday. Normally a slog and formality to get through, the Tigers' social media team used the opportunity to have some fun and get the players in on the joke.
As early as 6:54 a.m. ET Wednesday, seemingly random posts started to flow in from the official Tigers account on X. The random posts continued for the next couple hours, some related to the team, while others out of left field.
Followers were understandably confused before Detroit's social team began to reveal the faces behind each post. They let Tigers players fire off a tweet themselves, comprised of whatever their heart desired (within bounds, of course).
Catcher Jake Rogers was the big reveal, starting off the party early in the morning shown with the social team's elaborate phone case used for the stunt:
Tigers fans could learn a lot about their favorite players based on what they chose to use for their own post:
So no, the Tigers' X account was not hacked. It was all an inside job.
Tigers pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Feb. 12, while the team held their first full squad workout Monday. They have their first spring-training game Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies.