Tigers Prospect's Parents Reacting to His First Career Homer Was Too Wholesome
Detroit Tigers prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy stepped up to the plate Wednesday with his team trailing the Texas Rangers 4–0 and in need of a spark.
Jacqueline and Henry Malloy, the outfielder's parents, watched intently from their seats as their son, who was called up to the big leagues Monday, searched for his first career hit.
On a 3–1 count, Malloy crushed a Jose Ureña sinker 413 feet into the left field seats for his first career knock. Bally Sports Detroit's cameras panned to his parents in the crowd, who were in a perfect state of pure elation and disbelief.
What a moment.
Malloy, a sixth-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2021, was acquired by the Tigers in a trade in December 2022. Malloy was listed as the organization's No. 7 prospect by MLB.com in 2023 and was bumped up to No. 6 earlier this spring.
Malloy went hitless in his first two career games, going 0-for-7 with three strikeouts. But after his big blast Wednesday, Malloy now officially has a batting average and a souvenir from his first career homer.