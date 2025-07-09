Tigers Tie Dodgers for Most All-Stars After Infielder Is Selected As Replacement
The Detroit Tigers have been the best team in MLB through the first half of the season, and that's been represented in the team's litany of All-Star selections.
After a late All-Star roster shakeup, the Tigers now find themselves in a deadlock with the Los Angeles Dodgers with the most representatives at the midsummer classic. Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Peña won't be able to participate due to a rib injury, and MLB announced that Detroit's Zach McKinstry would be selected as his replacement.
McKinstry becomes the Tigers' fifth All-Star, joining the likes of starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, second baseman Gleyber Torres and outfielders Riley Greene and Javier Baez. Only the Dodgers, who are sending Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Clayton Kershaw to Atlanta, have as many representatives.
McKinstry, 30, is enjoying his best MLB season to date. He's slashing .283/.357/.460 with seven home runs, 27 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.