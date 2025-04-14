Trea Turner Helped Bryce Harper With Gender Reveal in Special In-Game Moment
Bryce Harper found out the gender of his fourth baby with his wife Kayla in a unique way during the Philadelphia Phillies-San Francisco Giants game on Monday night.
Harper's teammate Trea Turner was set to hand him a custom bat in the color that lined up with the gender of the baby. It was a total surprise to the Harpers when Turner handed the first baseman a bright blue bat at his first at-bat in the bottom of the first. The Harpers are having a boy.
This was a fun way for the family to learn the gender of the fourth baby. The Harpers currently have one son, Krew, and two daughters, Brooklyn and Kamryn.
This also seems to be the official announcement that the Harpers are expecting their fourth baby as the couple hadn't posted anything beforehand.
Unfortunately, Harper struck out during his first at-bat. The Phillies still scored three runs during the first inning, though.