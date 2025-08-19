Trea Turner’s 1500th Hit Also Helped Break a Brutal Streak That Haunted His Season
Trea Turner accomplished an impressive feat on Monday night, recording the 1,500th hit of his MLB career. It’s a tribute to his longevity, his talent at the plate, and his consistency year after year.
But there’s another reason that Turner was likely even more excited about the hit that cleared the milestone—it was his first home run of the year at Citizens Bank Park.
In the second inning, with two men on and the Phillies already holding a 2–0 lead over Seattle, Turner took Logan Gilbert out of the park.
It was the 13th home run of the season for Turner, but somehow, the first 12 of his year had all come on the road. While Turner has been having a stellar year at the plate—he leads the NL in hits—Phillies fans had grown somewhat concerned that his power had apparently stalled at home.
Turner had himself a full day at the plate, going 4-for-6 with five RBIs and two runs scored. He wasn’t the only Phillie to tee off, as teammate Bryce Harper hit two dingers of his own against the Mariners, and the team finished with 21 hits—the most they’ve had at Citizens Bank Park in more than 15 years.
While the team awaits news on pitcher Zach Wheeler’s health, the Phillies' bats are going to have to be extra active to keep them in the hunt for a title.