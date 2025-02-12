Twins Add Former All-Star First Baseman With Mariners on One-Year Contract
As they look to shake off their 2024 collapse, the Minnesota Twins are reportedly adding an experienced infield name.
The Twins are signing first baseman Ty France to a one-year contract, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star-Tribune.
Per Miller, the deal will be worth $1 million and it will not be guaranteed.
France, 30, is entering his seventh season in the big leagues. He is three years removed from his 2022 quasi-breakout with the Seattle Mariners; that year, he hit 20 home runs for a playoff team and made the American League All-Star team.
In 2024, France slashed .234/.305/.365 with 13 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Mariners and Cincinnati Reds. His -0.6 WAR was a career low for any season.
Minnesota, which finished fourth in a strong AL Central in '24, is scheduled to open its season on March 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals.