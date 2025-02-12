SI

Twins Add Former All-Star First Baseman With Mariners on One-Year Contract

The 30-year-old muddled through a rough 2024.

Patrick Andres

Ty France during the Reds' 12–5 win over the Astros on Sept. 4, 2024.
Ty France during the Reds' 12–5 win over the Astros on Sept. 4, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
As they look to shake off their 2024 collapse, the Minnesota Twins are reportedly adding an experienced infield name.

The Twins are signing first baseman Ty France to a one-year contract, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star-Tribune.

Per Miller, the deal will be worth $1 million and it will not be guaranteed.

France, 30, is entering his seventh season in the big leagues. He is three years removed from his 2022 quasi-breakout with the Seattle Mariners; that year, he hit 20 home runs for a playoff team and made the American League All-Star team.

In 2024, France slashed .234/.305/.365 with 13 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Mariners and Cincinnati Reds. His -0.6 WAR was a career low for any season.

Minnesota, which finished fourth in a strong AL Central in '24, is scheduled to open its season on March 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

